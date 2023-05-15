Editor: On Saturday, May 13th, I went to pick up a few things at a big-box home improvement store. They were trying to block the front doors with their block-off things they use to block off areas so they can use the fork lifts without customers getting hurt or in the way. They are steel fold-able accordion things. The employees’ had them by the front doors blocking the doors! The lady at the check-out told me sorry about the barricades. She said they had just been robbed! She said they took a whole basket full of stuff and ran right out the front door. They had a car truck waiting, they got away before the cops could get there! So the big city BS is here now! No more sleepy town in the desert! I never took my gun while I was in town, only when I went out of town. Looks like that may change! So if you are going to any big box store, beware that the creatures from the big city are here now! Expect more to come! Stop the building!
Robert Licher
(0) comments
