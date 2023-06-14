Editor: I saw an article you published about the voting situation in our state, and the country! A lot of people feel that our voting system is totally corrupt! It is up to the state to prove that it is not! The state has not done that!
Our whole system of government is based on voting “by the people and for the people.” So what if the “people” don’t trust the voting system? We don’t have a government, just a bunch of evil clowns spending/giving away our money on things we don’t want!
The USA is turning into a third world country where the law doesn’t matter, the people in power just do whatever they want! We have to restore the voting system, where people trust it beyond a reasonable doubt.
I, for one, have devoted most my life to the defense of this country, first in the USAF and then working in the aerospace defense industry building the B1B Bomber and then the B2 Stealth Bomber, only to see our government go from a proud country to the laughing stock around the world.
I propose a new system of voting! Register everyone’s thumb print before the election. Then when voting it will be required on the ballot to be scanned and verified. This technology was in use when we set up the Iraq system of voting; remember them showing all the women voting with a purple thumb? Maybe a voting card with you thumb print on it! If they don’t restore voting so even Republicans will trust it, they might decide to “crash the system.” All it would take is a coordinated effort to tell everyone not to vote! When you don’t trust the system why even vote? it is just a bad joke!
