Editor: I saw an article you published about the voting situation in our state, and the country! A lot of people feel that our voting system is totally corrupt! It is up to the state to prove that it is not! The state has not done that!

Our whole system of government is based on voting “by the people and for the people.” So what if the “people” don’t trust the voting system? We don’t have a government, just a bunch of evil clowns spending/giving away our money on things we don’t want!

