Editor: I want to comment on Harold Sweeney’s recent letter. I witnessed such an event that he described. Except this one was real. I stopped in a convenience store to buy water. And once in the store I was confronted by two “federal agents” wearing black uniforms with guns. They were not friendly. They had a mean demeanor. They were inventorying all the cigarette packs. I was thinking wow, this is intense for the tax on a hand full of cigarettes packs. I bought my water and left the store. The poor clerk was scared, I could tell. I was thinking what are we paying for two “federal agents” in full tactical gear to travel here so they can count cigarettes, ready to “draw down” on any one who challenged them. How much does it cost to pay for two agents and their car, to travel here to count cigarettes? What did it cost the taxpayers? It happened a few years ago, but stands out in my mind like it was yesterday! I thought of the Oregon ranchers who stood up to federal agents — a similar situation could have developed in that store with the owner getting into a gun fight in the store and me in the middle, unarmed in the crossfire! Yes it happened right here in our town! Hiring 87,000 goons with guns is not a good idea. Maybe in Russia but not here in America! The guy that authorized that “mission” should be fired!
Robert Licher
Ridiculous! In terms of hiring, the IRS hopes to be able to hire 300-350 Special Agents during the course of this entire fiscal year – and we lose between 150-175 agents every year to retirement and attrition. So even 350 agents would only net us a gain of 150-175 armed agents over the course of an entire year.
Yo [batman], the following is from the Tax Foundation, get ready to cough up a lot more especially all you with the “earned income tax credit”: “ An increase in IRS audit rates should increase tax compliance, but it could simultaneously increase compliance costs thanks to false positives: taxpayers already paying their owed liability nonetheless facing an audit. It would be ideal if the document had a more thorough or binding description of how the agency will protect or respect taxpayer rights while pursuing the (legitimate) goal of reducing the tax gap (i.e., the gap between taxes owed and taxes collected). The document also sticks to the flawed promise of not raising IRS audit rates among taxpayers earning below $400,000. As Josh Zumbrun of The Wall Street Journal noted recently, some returns with reported income below $400,000 may be filed by taxpayers with actual income over $400,000.” So much for the promise that taxes won’t increase for those earning less than $400K [thumbdown][huh][ohmy][sad][wink] Deaton
Robert only in Biden's America we need 87,000 more armed IRS agents. These people should be at the southern border protecting the country from criminal invaders. To the people who voted for this brain dead criminal currently occupying the WH shame on you.
RP aka DAR - keep spreading your lies…
