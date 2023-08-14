Editor: You printed a letter titled “Top secret is top secret.” First I want to point out that Hillary Clinton not only mishandled classified top secret material, she put it on a server that was not secured and it ended up on the World Wide Web! That is how she got caught! So until she is prosecuted to the full extent of the law, let’s not even talk about a commander in chief, who, by the way, can declassify any document he wants whether or not he was involved in the creation of said program. He is the president and can do whatever he wants; he is the ultimate decision maker! The letter-writer was wrong that he can not declassify a program that he was not involved in; he is involved in every program out there! Just like President Eisenhower said that he would take the Army to Area 51 because he wanted to know what was going on, and they were stonewalling him! Hence his statement. Beware of the “Industrial military complex! It was a government facility paid for with tax money! He was the commander in chief! However, what the writer is saying about handling is true. I worked on the B2 stealth program for 8.5 years and other black programs at that location, Any mishandling of classified documents was a “grave” violation and would result in jail time. I have had a clearance since I was 20 years old with Hughes Aircraft space and communications, and the USAF, the B1B bomber at North American aircraft, and then the B2 stealth bomber at Northrop Advanced Systems and other “black programs. What Hillary Clinton did was unreal, but the FBI said “she didn’t mean to do it.” Tell me they are not corrupt!
Robert Licher
(3) comments
You might have a point if, when twumpy was subpoenaed, he made a concerted effort to find any confidential/classified materials in his possession and return them. You might have a point if, when Mar-a-Lardo was searched, they found no confidential/classified materials after twumpy said he gave everything back. You might have a point if twumpy did not conspire with other people to hide confidential/classified materials and attempted to have his lawyers lie for him after receiving a subpoena to return said documents. I would wholeheartedly agree with an argument that Biden, Pence, Clinton and others should have served America better by not being careless with sensitive documents, and there is no doubt that we need better systems in place to prevent such carelessness going forward. But there is a HUGE and significant lawful difference between carelessness and willful obstruction of justice. Twumpy wasn’t indicted for common carelessness — he was indicted for willful obstruction. And you’ve got to ask yourself — why would he do that? Why didn’t he just give the stuff back?
Supreme Leader - [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
SLF... My God, you really are a Spidiot aren't you!?
