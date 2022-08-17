Editor: With all this talk about the election being stolen, I have a solution. Do it over this time with controls in place. Use a check list of all the registered voters on both sides. If they say they won then let’s prove it once and for all! If they didn’t cheat, then prove it! Then the country can be at rest. The Democrats are so sure that they won fair and square than they should not object to a redo! Right? Our country will be in turmoil until it is known for sure! Our whole country is founded on free and fair elections. The country’s foundation is crumbling under the weight of the uncertainly of our last election; our country will fall if this foundation is not fixed. We have no country if the doubt of fixed elections allows to be the belief. We need to fix this once and for all. Our country’s future is on the line! Therefore the democrats must agree to a redo of the election otherwise our country will be no more. This time we need for the parties to scrub their own records and voting rolls. To assure this new rule must apply, we need to make it certain that only qualified voters vote. Going forward it will assure that the record and voting roles are clean.
They should agree to this if they are not cheating! God help us!
