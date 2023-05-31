Editor: This in response to Heather Duncan’s letter on May 16: She wants to stop the gun violence like most the rest of us. The only way it is going to stop is hire armed guards for any group activity! Like the concert in Las Vegas, if the promoters would have hired Marine snipers, that shooter would not have gotten off more than three shots at best before they would have taken him out! it is just a fact of life, when the bad know that they will be shot then they will stop doing bad things. Peace through strength!
That is just the way of the world. We have to crush evil wherever it is! You say fund state trained people. I have proposed that the veterans in town form a task force backed by the police to guard the schools. The already have government training on a rifle range, they have a DD-214 that lists their training. Most have a security clearance so the background checks are already done! I disagree with the plain clothes thing they would have light blue camaro uniforms, like the Austrian Air force has, to not be intimidating to the children. And be easily identified by the police if something does happen. I have suggested this before to Nancy Campbell, and in the paper! The world is going crazy we must act now before it happen here!
