Editor: More brainwashing, in your paper. A study says we need “workforce” housing. Again we hired people from out of town to do a study of our needs. Instead of hiring outside people, here is a thought: Ask the people what they want. I think that they will tell you that they want a slow-growth policy, and a version of California’s Prop. 13. The only people who want low income housing are greedy business people! We don’t have the water, first of all, and second this was a retirement town! Most the people own homes are retired and don’t want or need low income housing! The fact that our current administration fails to get that through their heads is a shame! I hope that the study was not paid for with our tax money! If so some one needs to get fired! The big problem is that you don’t know or see what the people want! Let’s take it to a vote! That way the big money developers won’t get it the way!
You stated that it is “worker housing” to tug on our heart strings, the people that have worked all our lives to get here have had our heart strings tugged on enough, we are all tugged out! We know what worker force housing brings and we don’t want it! Just ask he cops about the apartments on San Juan Drive — they are there more than any place in the city. I had a shop over there and hired “work force people,” some on parole and/or probation! Ask the cops; they will tell you! So tell our elected people that are suppose to represent us! Tell the people that are telling us what we need to get their clown car and leave town.
