Editor: I have to respond to Robert Miles letter” stop being scared! First of all, I didn’t say IRS agents I said “Federal Agents” does it matter what department they are from? they are still federal agents armed in black uniforms. You missed my point altogether, my point was in a small town like ours, they were out of place! they could have canceled their weapons and dressed like normal people! They do not belong in a small town environment! something you might see at a federal Black ops training camp!
They don’t belong in our town! We have cops for that, people we know. Ask any German that lived 1n the 1930’s what happens when armed men dressed in black start showing up in small towns. That was the point I was trying to make. Second I’m not scared haven’t been scared since I was in the military, (something the editor left out) to quote Charles Bronson “ guns have there uses, idiots with guns make me nervous”. Things that blow up, and idiots with guns make me nervous. They were totally out of place in our town I don’t care where or what they were doing before or after they were here!
Robert sadly with Biden and his criminal administration no one is safe from these corrupt people. Look how the FBI went after people who objected to what schools were teaching their children. Look how they went after anyone who voiced their objection to the 2020 election. Anyone who objected was considered domestic terrorist. But they have a short memory about how many demorats considered Donald Trump a illegitimate President. They are still after him and his only crime is that he wants to run again. So what do they do they conjure up all kinds of phony crimes to cause him to spend money and time to defend himself. Now with all the other people being targeted it has become very clear don't challenge the demorats as we will come after you with the full force of justice system. The IRS will target anybody who might make a political contribution to a conservative candidate so we need to be very vigilant.
