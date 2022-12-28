Editor: I must say that the system for voting in AZ, does not have the peoples faith! There were problems in the election for that reason along it should be redone! Any question in the system should trigger a new election. a new system should be created, elections should not drag out for almost a month. Hand counting signatures? you need a time machine in AZ to get the results! Florida counted 7 million in 5 hours the same day! If the people have any doubt if should be rerun!
The burden of proof should be on the state, not the people to prove how they are cheating! just the feeling of them cheating should trigger a new election. The people should not have any doubt at all. the people should feel that everything is true and fair, a preapproved list of voter back with an ID car, thumb print, and a birth certificate. This must be done to restore the peoples faith. Other wise like me our government is just a bad joke stealing our money. we have no government without secure elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.