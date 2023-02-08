Editor: Biden is sending our tax money to Ukraine to kill people. The big picture is that Putin sees it as a new Stalingrad of WWII. The Ukraine has been part of Russia for almost a thousand years. Look at it this way, if California broke off and wanted to have Russian weapons at our border, what would we do?
I was young, but I still remember the Cuban missile crises. People were scared to death, building fallout shelters in their back yards. What has changed is that the weapons are 100 times more powerful than they were then. I have some idea having been a Sergeant in the Strategic Air Command. I stood alert in the underground 24/7 like a fire station except for nuclear war. After that, I went to work on the B1 bomber in California and built 100 bombers in two years. Then, off to the B2 stealth bomber for 8.5 years. So, I know a little about nuclear war.
Biden said that we have never been closer to Armageddon than we are right now. Because of his actions in Ukraine and in China, he has made no friends on the world stage.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon are saying that the policy we had of mutual assured destruction (MAD), which brought us peace for decades, is no longer viable. Further, China may side with Russia against us because Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan in the face of the Chinese president even after he warned her not to go. In the name of peace, she would not have gone.
Now we have two super powers mad at us. Good job Democrats!
We are only prolonging the war in Ukraine, killing people and destroying their country and now Putin is saying he will use nukes and that he is not bluffing. The only way out is to stop sending billions in cash and weapons. Stop the death and destruction.
There is no way out for Ukraine, they are getting their people killed and destroying their country and Biden is right there helping them do it.
