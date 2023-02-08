Editor: Biden is sending our tax money to Ukraine to kill people. The big picture is that Putin sees it as a new Stalingrad of WWII. The Ukraine has been part of Russia for almost a thousand years. Look at it this way, if California broke off and wanted to have Russian weapons at our border, what would we do?

I was young, but I still remember the Cuban missile crises. People were scared to death, building fallout shelters in their back yards. What has changed is that the weapons are 100 times more powerful than they were then. I have some idea having been a Sergeant in the Strategic Air Command. I stood alert in the underground 24/7 like a fire station except for nuclear war. After that, I went to work on the B1 bomber in California and built 100 bombers in two years. Then, off to the B2 stealth bomber for 8.5 years. So, I know a little about nuclear war.

