Editor: The one sure way to make sure our voting system is not corrupted is to have your thumb print on the ballot! It worked in Iraq when we saw all the people with purple thumbs!

It was a sure fire way to make sure it is not corrupted! Even the mail in ballots would be safe! They can registrar ahead of time with their thumb print no more comparing signatures! When you vote at the polling place!

