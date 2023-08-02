Editor: The one sure way to make sure our voting system is not corrupted is to have your thumb print on the ballot! It worked in Iraq when we saw all the people with purple thumbs!
It was a sure fire way to make sure it is not corrupted! Even the mail in ballots would be safe! They can registrar ahead of time with their thumb print no more comparing signatures! When you vote at the polling place!
You will be giving a number assigned to you! That way there would be no way that they can play with the numbers.
Two counters at each polling place so they can see the numbers progress throughout the night write down a tally every 45 minutes.
That way the public can monitor the count! At the end of the night they forward the count to the county! It would end all the doubt of who won! We need to do this now! Before 2024!
When people say that it will deprive certain groups, that is not true in this case go to the reservations and collect the data thumb print and a matching name! Same with and the poor people in the south. Have some party members go into the rural areas and get the data!
Another thing this would do is scrub the rolls of dead people! You can’t dig them up to get a print! This would bring trust back in the system.
Without trust we don’t have a government by the people! It would eliminate the had count thing and would be better! you don’t get a match an alarm will go off and that person investigated!
We have to restore security in our system, not having it is tearing this country apart!
