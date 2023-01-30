Editor: I read in the Sunday paper about all the mess we are in regarding the water shortages. First, to charge more is un-constitutional; they tried that in California and they got sued by the people, and the people won. The court said it is not constitutional and the city had to give the money back. I have a solution to whole mess: Stop building! You people have approved some 80 apartments, building on the Island, in the Foothills, the Riviera, all with a water crisis looming! You want to solve the water shortage? Stop building. How can you approve all these project when you know we don’t have the water to support it? It is irresponsible to do this! And who hired a study done by an outside group? Who paid for that? We don’t have people that can do that? What about all the money the water department takes in every year? Where is all the money going? I asked the city manager a few years ago and got nothing! I was in aerospace we had to account for every penny for the B1B bomber. Every part had to be listed and the cost down to the last nut and bolt. Yes, millions of parts. All the electronics, everything on that plane was accounted for. So it’s not too much to ask where all the money is going!
Robert Licher
