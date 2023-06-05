Editor: This is in response to the letter you printed on Friday, “How things began” By Jim Rosensweet. At the end of his letter he tried to connect what happened in Germany, to events happening now.
First let me say that all the evil done by the Nazi’s was for their new government. “Nazi” stands for National Socialist German workers party! Our Democrats are socialist, and keep pushing to a socialist government!
The Nazis weaponized their government to punish anyone that spoke against them With the SS and the brown shirts. Like our FBI and DOJ is currently doing.
They tried to take over the Reichstag, their congress and parliament, when they couldn’t they burned it down, similar to our democrats trying to stack that court and attacking it members. Like Doctor Josef Mengele who experimented on Jewish prisoners performed all kinds of unspeakable experiments on young people, like the gender reassignment surgeries our hospitals are doing now on our young people. They charged Dr. Mengele with war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Yes there is a lot of similarities between Nazi Germany and our own government.
We just are using the laws to prosecute people using the DOJ remember the wedding cake lawsuit! Not much of a free country when you can’t choose who you want to work for! Now days they use the law to crush people with liberal judges that the democrats put there!
Things are so far gone that I think it will take a major shake up to set things right again.
Robert is a wise man and he knows his history. Sadly he is right about our current government. We have several demorats in our city who comment in this paper with the intentions to cover for all the wrong doings of their party. I mentioned in the past that I have a brother in law that stated that the UAW always votes for the demorat party as they were the party for the working person. It is not the same party today. They have been taken over by the so called progressives which is another name for socialist. Their vision is for a one party nation that is part of the globalist doctrine. Hopefully these people will wake up and see what has happened to their party unless this is what they want. Our government has been weaponized and our military is weak. China has infiltrated our country and taken control of many business's. I have an aviation maintenance back ground and when I first got into it 30yrs. ago every aspect of our aviation world was an American product. Sadly that has changed over the years with China buying up many of our own companies. Our politicians have sold us out to the highest bidder and as it stands China is it. It is going to take a lot of American pride to get this country back on track and away from the corruption in our own government. As long as we stay strong we will win agaisnt the enemy within.
