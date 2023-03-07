Editor: This is a response to Margie Emmons’ letter (“pity or disgust,” published Tuesday, March 7). The fact the there are still questions, shows that the people are not happy with the suspicion that things are wrong! She says that there is no proof, In the news the other day California had to purge more than a million people that were not supposed to be on the voting roles, they reluctantly did this because of a lawsuit! How would that have changed the 2020 election? More than a million! Judge Judy says that it it doesn’t look truthful it probably isn’t! The people saw Trump rallies with packed stadiums and mile long lines, Biden couldn’t even fill a high school gym! He was hiding in his basement most the election and yet he won? The people are not stupid, and when a large majority smells a rat! Then there must be a rat! Don’t try and cover it with a scented spray! The fact of the matter is half of America is suspicious. Here is a solution: Create a neutral organization that can verify the voting rolls. In other words, prove it! It is the government’s responsibility to assure a safe and secure election, the fact that about half are not believing the security is there should be a wake up call to all in government! We have lost our respect for our government and are now feeling unsure about elections especially in Arizona! It was bad joke!
The people in charge of it were running for seats. Oh and guess what the results were? Most of us grew up in the 60s (“there is something happening here what it is isn’t exactly clear”). Remember that song? “There’s a man with a gun over there telling me I got to beware.”
