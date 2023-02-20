Editor: I just read your article about affordable housing! It brings drugs and gangs,crime.
You stated that our town is mostly residential zoning, we like it like that! There are many cops and firemen that have retired here! because there was little affordable housing! They can tell you that low income house brings gangs and drugs.
Most of us have worked our whole lives to get here, and you want to ruin it, with low income houses? We need a slow-growth policy and a freeze on any changes to the zoning laws! Otherwise the leadership in our city government will be replaced! You are there to protect us from the greed! of low income housing. Not trying to destroy the city will with the element that low income housing will bring to our little town!
You said that the city needs to grow! Not so! You want to grow go to another place that would welcome you like, Phoenix or Vegas! We also need a Prop. 13 because the city is spending like Democrats! We don’t need out of control crime and spending like big cities bring. You want to grow do it someplace else!
When I decided to invest here in 1989 I went to Jet Printing and bought a zoning map! I wanted to buy as far away from any multi family projects — yes, I said projects. Just ask the local cops where the most crime is in town today and they will tell you any place that there is apartments and low income housing!
You want low income housing, take it halfway to Parker or north of town. There is plenty of land there! We like our zoning laws, and don’t try to change them. Freeze the zoning laws now! Or you will be replaced!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.