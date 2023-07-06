Editor: I want to point out something about Stuart Flamm’s letter in the paper on June 6. He called for our country to not go towards socialism but neglected to realize that government is and has been partially socialist for decades, if not over a century. How do you think socialism works? I’ll explain. Socialism takes the tax dollars the government earns, either nationally or with in the state, counties, and cities. That money is used for things that benefit the country as a whole. For example, police departments which includes country sheriff and state police, and federal law enforcement. There is also the fire departments. Let’s not forget the railroads and freeways.
He says he values the Constitution and the representative style it is, but he failed to acknowledge that the Constitution gives people the right to vote for the representation that best fit what they want. Now remember if there is some law that is passed and then it is struck down by the SCOTUS, then the Constitution has done its job.
Wow, Mr. Miles, this letter is a Kamala Harris level “word salad”! You know that when you go straight for the NAZIS, you’ve already lost the argument. Heck, I can’t think of a single instance when those evil, jack booted, Republicans marched anyone off to a gas chamber? Can you? [thumbup][tongue][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton
