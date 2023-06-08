Editor: This is in response to a letter on June 6 by Stuart Flamm: You call for our country to not go towards socialism but neglect to realize your government is and has been partially socialist for decades, if not over a century. How do you think socialism works?

I’ll explain it to you. Socialism takes the tax dollars the government earns, either nationally or with in the state, counties, and cities. That money is used for things that benefit the country as a whole. For example, police departments which includes country sheriff and state police, and federal law enforcement.

