Editor: This is in response to a letter on June 6 by Stuart Flamm: You call for our country to not go towards socialism but neglect to realize your government is and has been partially socialist for decades, if not over a century. How do you think socialism works?
I’ll explain it to you. Socialism takes the tax dollars the government earns, either nationally or with in the state, counties, and cities. That money is used for things that benefit the country as a whole. For example, police departments which includes country sheriff and state police, and federal law enforcement.
There are also the fire departments. Lets not forget the railroads and freeways.
So you crying about socialism with out acknowledging certain facts makes your point disingenuous. You say you value the constitution and the representative style it is, but you fail to acknowledge that the constitution gives people the right to vote for the reps that best fit what they want.
Now remember if there is some law(bill) that is passed and then it is struck down by the SCOTUS then the constitution has done it’s job.
You then say Democrats will use illegal immigrants as sheep to create a one party system. What about republicans who are 100% reaching out to ignorant bigot Nazi racists? Why don’t I see you saying anything about that? I also hope you realize that the Latino demographic with in the Republican party is growing.
So your point on that is mute. But you are right about something, not all Democrats agree with the party platform as a whole just like Republicans do not agree with their party’s platform.
That’s why us independents always decide elections.
