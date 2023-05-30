Editor: Mr Krueger, your previous letter was full of judgment about women. Just like a previous letter of your was being judgmental against minorities. You may not be in favor of abortion, and personally I am not either. But, I do not believe it is up to the government to regulate a woman’s body. But I agree with Lee Gicking; maybe men should be forced to have vasectomies so this is put on a level playing field for both sexes. When Lee said abortion is between a woman and her god, she means it is up to god to judge, not you and your religious based ideology that should make laws. When you say certain laws should be made, and your basis for those laws is your religion, that is called forcing your religion on others. The constitution clearly states there is a separation of church and state. The only reason religion should be considered in laws is for the freedom of people to or not to practice any religion of their choice. I also find your letter quite hilarious when you say you will degrade anyone or anything you deem necessary. That doesn’t sound like a good religious person. So obviously you quote scripture but are a hypocrite of its teachings. I still stand by my previous statement in a previous letter in response to you, all you want is for this country to be like you.
Robert Miles
(0) comments
