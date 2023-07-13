Political differences
Editor: I read Stuart Flamm’s recent letter with some interest because I, like him, would love to have a good dialogue between the two political parties.
Thank you for reading!
Political differences
Editor: I read Stuart Flamm’s recent letter with some interest because I, like him, would love to have a good dialogue between the two political parties.
Unfortunately he decided to go off and rant about stuff that you obviously only listen to what is spoon fed to you.
The BLM movement in itself is peaceful.
The morons that joined in the demonstrations and caused mayhem, who a number of have been arrested and convicted, are grouped in with them because right wing media got lazy in their reporting of these demonstrations.
Then he discusses fascism and how Democrats are moving towards socialism and that it will remove our liberties while using communist governments of Russia and Cuba as examples.
Now I am not a huge fan of socialism, but you do realize there are socialism policies already in our society.
For example, Social Security.
Would you like us to get rid of it and have all people of all ages forced to work for the rest of their lives? Which this means you would lose all the money you payed into it. Let’s not forget the railroads, freeways, police, fire, and medicare.
Another difference is our constitution and the basis that our government is formed under that constitution with the checks and balances. So using Russia and Cuba is disingenuous, sir.
If you are truly worried about fascism entering our government, the would really need to worry about Trump who called for the suspension of the constitution so he can be reinstalled as president all based on a lie of the election being stolen with no legal facts to back up that claim.
Suspending the constitution is the move of a wannabe fascist dictator.
Robert Miles
Lake Havasu City
President Joe Biden is already scheming to get around last week’s Supreme Court ru…
Editor: Toni Denis, president of the Arizona Democratic Women, makes the usual emp…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.