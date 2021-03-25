Editor: A recent news story said the Arizona State Legislature attempting to nullify any new federal laws on gun control. While the state may be able to restrict how enforcement enforces Federal laws, I would want to use extreme caution about violating those Federal gun laws on federal lands, including USFS, BLM, COE, etc. and perhaps any state lands purchased or acquired with federal funds or under federal programs.
A person may find their property legally confiscated for where it was being used, not on any other portion of the law. And getting it back could be expensive. As for me, I won’t be testing any laws, city, state or federal.
Robert Nelson
Lake Havasu City
