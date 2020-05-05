Editor: The current restrictions placed on us in order to fight the spread of coronavirus are, at the very least, a serious inconvenience. But for our local businesses, it verges on the catastrophic. We need to help them through these tough times. We can do this when visiting those businesses that have been allowed to remain open.
When you visit them, do the following: thank them for working hard to stay open to serve us; offer them encouragement; when you pay for their product or service, tell them to “keep the change;” and if you’re due no change, drop a nice tip in their tip jar.
Robert Olson
Prescott Valley
All right, someone using their head - oh, wait, he's not from Havasu.
