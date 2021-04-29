Editor: Let’s see, if the whole country, as is always reported, even by President Biden, is “systemically racist,” systemically meaning the whole body, then that must include black, yellow, red, as well as white. So if that’s the case, is that believable or even possible?
We constantly hear the word “supremacist” and that it only relates to whites, but wait, can’t their also be black supremacist? and yellow and red? Of course there are but they are failed to be reported as supremacist.
The left never asks, regarding their proposals, actions, or executive orders, “What will be the consequences?” Why?
Robert P Bowen
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
The consequences seen so far of the "lefts" programs is making a better nation for each and everyone of us - even those on the "right" who whine incessantly.
