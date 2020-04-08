Editor: Let’s keep this all in a little perspective. The media is creating all this coronavirus hype and panic.
Yes, we should be cautious of this awful virus, but first they warned of 2 million deaths in the U.S., then 200,000 deaths, than 100,000 to 240,000. This has to stop. There have been 68,000 deaths worldwide from coronavirus as of this writing.
And we are told that U.S. can see three to four times that number. Really? (The deaths in the U.S. stands at 12,064 as of this writing, mostly old people with serious ailments). Out of that 12,064 how many of them actually died from the virus?
FACT: If someone is dying of cancer and they get the virus and die, even though they may have died from the cancer and not from the virus, the official count is they died from the virus.
That is wrong. The officials and the media are not being honest with us regarding the true deaths from the virus.
Now consider that in any given month we have 54,000 Americans die from heart disease, 50,000 to cancer, 14,000 to asthma, bronchitis and emphysema, 12,000 to stroke, 10,000 to Alzheimer’s, 7,000 to diabetes, 5,600 to drug overdose, 4,700 to influenza and pneumonia. That totals to 157,000 deaths a month. (so how many of those 157,000 died from the virus or the disease they already had? The public will never know).
The media is upending the country, putting everyone in a panic mode, and taking advantage of the disease to sell media and TV ratings. This is going on 24/7 on TV and in every headline in newspapers but nothing at all about the 157,000 other deaths every month or how many are dying from the actual virus.
Shameful and disgusting!
Robert P Bowen
Lake Havasu City
