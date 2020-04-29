Editor: The Today’s News-Herald, Wednesday, front page headline, “three more virus deaths reported, new cases confirmed”
Why do you keep printing headlines and articles with this incomplete information? What am I suppose to do with the incomplete information from this article? Hide under my bed or go out and celebrate with my neighbors?
The article doesn’t inform me whether this is a high number, low number, things are getting better number, things are getting worst number,.... no references or comparisons at all regarding which we way we are heading regarding the virus.
How many of the current deaths were due to the annual flu versus covid-19? Will we ever know? How many cases of covid-19 have been cured? Just how long will this daily update count be the new norm for the Herald front page regarding the virus? Again, just what does the Herald want or expect me to do with this incomplete information? Hide or celebrate?
Robert P Bowen
Lake Havasu City
