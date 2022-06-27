Editor: On Jan. 9, Publisher Rich Macke, wrote a column titled “The Fourth Estate."
In your editorial piece about the state of un-journalism in this country, you wrote… “We also have the Associated Press, which has greatly changed from one of the top consistent and fair reporting mechanisms in the business to a company that pushes out leading headlines and editorialized stories to its media partners. Basically, adding their own personal biases into a story.’
"It’s the reason my editors have pulled or edited Associated Press stories that we see as leading one way or the other. If we see it, we will pull it.”
After Thursday’s, June 9, article on page 13, titled, “Capitol attack’s full story: Jan. 6 panel probes US risks”, and also Friday’s, June 10, article on page 12, titled, “Capital riot an ‘attempted coup,’ prime time hearing told”, it seems you and your editors are not practicing what you are preaching.
There are more biased words, opinions, untruths and misinformation in the AP articles then I have room to call out. Shameful! If I were you, or your editors, I would have pulled both opinionated news articles.
I am an independent and only after truthful, fact based, news and events, like most, for our current event information. I would call on you and your editors to not be so left leaning and print every AP biased, untruthful, opinionated piece that crosses your desk like you wrote that you wouldn’t.
Please practice what you’ve preached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.