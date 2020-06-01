Editor: The May 28 News- Herald page 3 headline reads, “Havasu to receive $6.4 million in state stimulus”.
When Lake Havasu City Assistant Manager, Anthony Kozlowski, was asked how the money would be spent, his answer was: “...the money may be used by local governments to cover payroll costs of public health and safety employees, or to free local budget capacities to be used elsewhere.”
Can someone please explain that answer, in clear and plain English, exactly how that $6.4 million will be spent?
And exactly what are we suppose to be “stimulating”?
Robert P Bowen
Lake Havasu City
