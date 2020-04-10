Editor: This letter is in response to Mr. Thomas, who responded to my previous letter to the editor. First: Why did he misquote me in his rebuttal?
Reread my letter and see the point/fact I was making. The official count of persons who have actually died from coronavirus is incorrect. They may have died from an underlying disease the person had when they contracted and died with the virus, not from the virus. Instead of the media constantly ringing the panic bell with daily incorrect death counts, why haven’t they reported on this discrepancy?
Second: In my letter I never brought politics into the coronavirus issue. Why did he get political in his rebuttal? Coronavirus is not and should not be a political issue but a serious health issue that demands from the media correct information, clear thinking, calmness without panic and a helpful guide to help us get through this pandemic.
Third: The media constantly reports 24/7 on the pandemic but gives no perspective to the other daily disease deaths that far outweigh the coronavirus deaths. That keeps the population in a state of panic over coronavirus.
Robert P. Bowen
Lake Havasu City
