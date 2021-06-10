Editor: A while back we were told that ADOT would be synchronizing the traffic lights on State Route 95 to make traveling across town faster and easier, it would cost in the vicinity of $20,000 per light.
After one month of synchronized lights I, for one, have found no difference. I still hit the same number of red lights.
I was always under the impression to synchronize traffics lights, the lights had to be equal distance from each other coming from either direction, and that the lights all had to be equal distance apart through the whole distance to be synchronized.
Usually after traffic lights have been synchronized (equal distance apart from either direction), instructions were then given as to what constant mile per hour speed was needed to get through all green lights. There was never any instructions on this by ADOT. Was it because the lights being different distances apart from either direction is an impossible task to synchronize?
Seems this was just a futile effort by ADOT and a waste of money.
Robert P. Bowen
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Why do people assume that if something doesn't work the way they think it was explained to them then its just a waste of money?
I understood this to be an improvement, especially when traffic gets busier, not a perfect synchronization of lights which does not work anywhere anyways. The lights only talk to each other to assist with moving traffic, not help you avoid ever hitting a red light again. I've felt that it has been an improvement, but I also paid attention to them saying it would take some time and adjustments, probably more than a couple weekends worth.
CHLGR855. For $20,000 per Light that may seem like No Change, maybe let someone Off The Street attampt it and Save $19,000+
You are obviously a
LIBERAL" that always believe there is Plenty of other people's $'s to go around an let's Try this Plan?[rolleyes][rolleyes]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.