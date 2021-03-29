Editor: If a man determines they are now a woman, and applies for a female position, and gets it, but the following day decides to change their gender back to a male, then what? If a man determines they are now a woman, walks into a woman’s salon and wants to get his genitalia waxed, then what? If a man determines they are now a woman, then realizes they are a lesbian, then what? Since changing one’s gender is a mind thing, not a chromosome thing, how long must they declare the new gender to be official? Can they just change their mind back?
Robert P Bowen
Lake Havasu City
