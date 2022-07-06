Editor: So, Lake Havasu has a windfall of millions of dollars in sales tax revenue this year. The question now is, what is the city going to do with it?
I have a couple of suggestions to clean up what’s becoming an unkept, dumpy city:
1. There has been a lot of talk of making “Downtown” McCulloch Boulevard a showplace, a place where people would like to go. A good start was repaving the boulevard. Now use some of that windfall money to get the street sweepers, on a regular cycle to sweep up the trash now collecting in the gutters, power wash the filthy sidewalks, trim the much needed shoddy looking palms, address the up keep of the sorry-looking trees and plants along the street, fix the broken electrical outlets at the base of the trees. McCulloch is an embarrassment.
2. State Route 95 is to be repaved, finally. We should also schedule, on a regular basis starting now, the street sweepers out on 95 to clean up whats becoming a dump, especially the center divider north of Palo Verde. Also picking up the trash, on a regular basis, that collects along 95. Since 95 is the state's responsibility, call Phoenix and get the ball rolling to finish landscaping through Lake Havasu City. Look what they’ve done along the Phoenix freeways.
3. Does Lake Havasu City have a code for residential homes? If so, why isn’t it enforced? There are homes in this city that need to be addressed and enforced. Why have a code if it’s not enforced?
Yes, we have a tax windfall, but what’s going to be done with it? This city, with great potential, is getting pretty messy and ugly.
Robert P Bowen
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.