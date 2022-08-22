Editor: Congratulations and welcome to all the new and already teachers in the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
That said, my biggest concern being, have the new, as well as the existing teachers, been vetted by the school board? Have they been vetted and promised to teach “reading, writing, and arithmetic” only?
Have they been vetted and promised not to teach critical race theory, gender options, woke language, political indoctrination, or Marxists agendas in or out of the classroom?
I sincerely hope we never have to read, here in our local newspaper, what’s sadly happening in other school districts around the country and that our local school board believes in and enforces only “reading, writing, and arithmetic.”
