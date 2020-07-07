Editor: Regarding your front page article, “Driver who rammed London Bridge railing...” in the Sunday issue of the News-Herald. What was the purpose of reporter Daisy Nelson writing, “...a black Dodge pickup truck with California plates and an American flag hanging in the bed...”? I have an issue calling out the flag. It serves no newsworthy purpose or relationship to the accident in the news article unless Ms. Nelson has some kind of issue with citizens displaying the American flag.
Robert P Bowen
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Hmm, to me it says a lot about the driver and is very newsworthy.
