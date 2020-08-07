Editor: Coronavirus update: 692,000 deaths worldwide so far, shut downs, face masks, 6 feet social distancing. Hmmm...
Mosquito update: 700,000 deaths worldwide a year. Should we shut down, all wear mosquito nets, and stay indoors?
Humans vs. humans update: 400,000 deaths worldwide a year. Should we shut down, and have 1/2 mile social distancing?
Just a thought.
Robert P Bowen
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.