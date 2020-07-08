In Tuesday’s News-Herald article, “Costly repairs ahead...” regarding to the vehicle damage to the London bridge. Jess Knudsen, City Manager, states, ...”we will do our best to find the right use of taxpayer dollars...” regarding the repairs. Excuse me, but why isn’t the person, or their auto insurance company, that caused the damage libel for the cost of the repairs?
Robert P. Bowen
Lake Havasu City
