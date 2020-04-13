Editor: The Associated Press still insists on printing their panic agenda to the population. The latest: “Worldwide deaths from coronavirus hit 100,000”, “20,000: US death toll overtakes Italy’s”, “Arizona deaths from coronavirus double in week to over 100”. No doubt, these headlines should keep everyone indoors, and in a continuous state of panic.
However, explained in more detail, the worldwide death figure works out to .0001% of the current world population of 7.8 billion, or, 1 person in 78,000. The US death figure works out to .00006% of the current US population of 320 million, or, 1 person in 160,000. Yes, even 1 life loss is tragic but this is not a panic situation.
CD-19 is a dangerous virus and people should be concerned and taking precautions to keep themselves safe and healthy.
Why won’t the media stop their continuous negative, panic agenda, scaring the populace out of their wits? A good start for the media to stop contributing to the panic would be instead of just reporting positive virus cases and deaths, 24/7 on TV and in every newspaper, to also begin reporting the number of people who have survived after contracting the virus. Which is well over 90%.
Now that would be a positive start to switch gears and start to control the panic that the media’s depressing, negative, panic inducing, scare tactic agenda seem to want to keep alive.
Robert P. Bowen
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.