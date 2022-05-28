Editor: Regarding the call for traffic light at Jamaica and McCulloch boulevards: I’ve traveled through this intersection for more than 40 years, as well as Lake Havasu streets and highways.
I have observed folks speeding through red lights much more frequently than blowing through stop signs.
The only time I witnessed an ignored stop sign at this intersection was recently, when markings had not been placed after the recent repaving.
The heavy morning and afternoon traffic related to the high school flows fairly quickly even though more and more folks seem ignorant of 4-way stop rules. Signals would make backup worse.
Please don’t make a change that might cause more accidents from people speeding to beat the light.
Robert Peterson
Lake Havasu City
