Editor: Having watched the horror of the hundreds of deaths by inferno potentially enabled by either incompetent or evil government and corporate entities during a significant wind storm, and having just experienced monsoon winds of a magnitude similar to those seen there, it behooves local residents to review and understand just how Maui came to this end.

While the pre-American history is important in understanding the native culture, just as it has significance to our local history, the last 30 years of Maui development are the key issues to review. Conversion of agricultural to retirement/tourism based economy has been associated with rapid growth, housing price escalation outside affordability for many residents, and severe depletion of groundwater resources. Sound familiar?

0
2
0
0
3

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.