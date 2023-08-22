Editor: Having watched the horror of the hundreds of deaths by inferno potentially enabled by either incompetent or evil government and corporate entities during a significant wind storm, and having just experienced monsoon winds of a magnitude similar to those seen there, it behooves local residents to review and understand just how Maui came to this end.
While the pre-American history is important in understanding the native culture, just as it has significance to our local history, the last 30 years of Maui development are the key issues to review. Conversion of agricultural to retirement/tourism based economy has been associated with rapid growth, housing price escalation outside affordability for many residents, and severe depletion of groundwater resources. Sound familiar?
Landscaping replacing native plants with invasive non-native species has been rampant despite repeated warnings of an increase of fire risks and water use. Crowding of residences and commercial building increased substantially. Yards full of recreational and personal vehicles. Sound familiar?
Utilities pursuing allegedly “Green” missions rather than maintaining safety of established infrastructure.
Newer residents diluting previously established culture and politics. Sound familiar?
Developers and real estate professionals dominating politics for a while until woke and incompetent individuals replace in elected and appointed positions. Well, almost there…
We’ve had local experiences mostly with wildfires in forested areas at elevation, but prairie/desert brush fires, especially in the Bill Williams refuge area, have demonstrated what can happen in both the sate and private lands surrounding Havasu, as well as what could happen in our own neighborhoods. Or will, eventually, if we do not pay attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.