Editor: This is an open letter to Congressman Paul Gosar. I have tried to call your office for two days. No voice mail accepted.
I received your proposed legislation regarding “guns in America,” the day of the Ross Elementary massacre. Shame on him! He posted that the shooter was a “transgender liberal illegal immigrant”….what is wrong with him?
He attend meeting of a white supremacist! Shame on him!
He supports the lie that the 2020 election was stolen! What’s wrong with him? He supported and helped organize the Jan. 6 insurrection! Shame on him!
He voted against the House bill to require background checks for gun purchases! What’s wrong with him?
We need, at the minimum, background checks and waiting time for gun purchases.
We need age requirements for gun purchases and more.
We need to stop the sales of military grade weapons! We must plug the gap of gun sales at gun shows. He seems helpless and out of touch with reality. We will encourage everyone we know to vote you out as soon as possible! Shame on him! You are a disgrace to the American people!
Robert Reynolds
Lake Havasu City
