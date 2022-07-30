Editor: In Christine Flowers’ column “From Rome on partisanship and populism,” she seems to think partisanship is to blame for our problems at home, and I’m sure that contributes.

But, her idea that somehow government must compromise or else we fail is wrong. We know Italy’s government fell due to its support of Ukraine. It collapsed their economy and the people are angry. Compromise on some things is good and can work; but, most things cannot and should not be compromised. Compromise and pure democracy are basically “mob rule”.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.