Editor: Why do we need to see an article about grass (the kind you walk on) from California?
As far as water and wasting it, California is no example to hold up. Explain why it is horrible for water to be standing under trees in a farmers orchard, yet it’s fine in a ponding basin totally exposed to the sun? The trees (all plants) don’t “consume” water. If they did, they would be swelled up and full of water. The majority of the water is released into the air which is necessary so that rain can occur later. If water does not evaporate into the air, it can’t rain back down. The water also cools the air as it evaporates. Back to grass, it has positive psychological benefits. That is worth something, isn’t it? And, if you want to reduce CO2, plants do that and provide oxygen to boot!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.