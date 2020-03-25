Editor: D. L. Meyer’s letter in the March 25 edition contained a number of invalid assumptions, untruths and assertions.
I am not a Democrat, nor have I ever said, as asserted by Meyer, that “Democrats can do no wrong.” For many years, I have been and remain a registered Independent and have voted for Republicans and Democrats. Contrary to Meyer’s assertion, my statements in my prior letter were not “childish behavior,” nor did they constitute “name calling and innuendo.” They were not “straight out of the ultra-left playbook,” nor were they ‘hate speech.”
They were substantiated facts, which Meyer made no effort to deny. For doubters, I offered a couple of reliable, independent, unbiased fact checking sites for corroboration: Politifact and Snopes. Neither were “proven to be liberal doormats” by Meyer or anyone else. I offer no speculation as to where Meyer gets his opinions or purported facts as Meyer provided no sources. I can only recommend that Meyer find different, more reliable sources as Meyer’s current sources are providing erroneous information/propaganda. It also appears Meyer has never been to Politifact or Snopes as both evidence no bias and cover lies and misstatements without regard to party affiliation. Incidentally, Politifact is also a Pulitzer prize winner.
Meyer asks himself “if there is any room for truth and conservative moderates in today’s world.” The answer, of course, is yes. Anyone willing to recognize they have, perhaps unknowingly, “drunk the Kool-Aid” and been duped by Trump’s well documented and substantiated thousands of lies, propaganda, character flaws, etc., can certainly come back to reality. Everyone is entitled to their political opinions, but should not deny nor ignore facts nor make unsubstantiated assertion against those attempting to provide them enlightenment.
Robert Toppin
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Well said, Robert. One thing y9ou can count on is the usual suspects will attack you and NEVER offer any proof that what you posted may or may not be in error. If it didn't come from FAUX News, NewsMax, Alex Jones or some other right wing loon it has no merit.
Snopes leans left. When someone quotes from Snopes, I chuckle, knowing they haven't done sufficient research.
