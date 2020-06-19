Set aside the emotions. Defunding the police — reducing the money spent on policing and reallocating it to other local priorities — is common sense, whether you look at the issue from a budgetary, criminal justice or social point of view.
From the budgetary point of view, we just spend too much money on policing. Over the last 40 years, state and local spending on policing has almost tripled, rising from $42 billion to $115 billion (in 2017 inflation-adjusted dollars).
The massive municipal spending on policing simply crowds out spending on other priorities, leaving cities unable to make the investments they need to include everyone’s quality of life — by creating more economic opportunity, supporting affordable housing, improving parks and libraries, and more.
From a criminal justice point of view, more police do not give us more public safety. Black and brown communities know directly that the police are too often a source of violence, harassment and intimidation — that’s what the Black Lives Matter protests are surfacing so poignantly.
The horrific police murder of George Floyd was no exception, and stop-and-frisk and similar abuses are pervasive, not occasional. In the peak year of stop and-frisk during the New York mayoralty of Michael Bloomberg, New York police conducted almost 700,000 stops, with African Americans and Latinos nine times more likely to be stopped than whites.
From a social point of view, we ask the police to do things they are not set up to do. In too many cases, police are the de facto case workers and jails the de facto clinics for people with mental illness. Police are often the frontline social workers for people experiencing homelessness.
Policing is hard work, and we all need assurances of public safety. Police must be held accountable for wrongdoing, but we all should also appreciate the good-faith and hard work of most police officers.
At the same time we can recognize their importance and individual and collective commitment to protecting communities, we can also see the need for right size police departments. There’s simply too much money being thrown at police forces, and it’s coming at the expense of other priorities.
Robert Weissman is the president of Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.