Editor: I read the story about the father who left his daughter in the car with the air conditioning on low. it says he walked a mile to his friend’s house to take him out to lunch. Sounds like murder to me, not an accident. Who parks their car a mile away with a child inside and walks that far? It’s pathetic they are calling it an accident. I’m glad he is getting 16 years, but it’s not enough. That poor little girl will never get a chance at a life. This so-called father walks instead of drives when he has a car? My opinion is he wanted that poor child to suffer and die. He is a monster.
Roberta Willette
Golden Valley
