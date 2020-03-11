There is a lot to love about “Hillary,” the sympathetic new, Hulu docuseries about the life and times of one of the most polarizing women in American political history.
Clinton critics, naturally, have found much to hate.
But love it or hate it, the series makes clear that Hillary Clinton really understands herself — her strengths, her vulnerabilities, her mistakes. “I’m a really good public official,” she says, but “a less-than-ideal politician.”
Unlike the Bushes, who, in their lack of introspection, are just boring, the Clintons are endlessly fascinating.
They have dominated so much of recent American political life and had so many bizarre ups and downs that they have captured a permanent place in our national psyche.
Because Hillary came of age in the late 1960s, a moment when American women were making unprecedented professional strides — and encountering unprecedented backlash — she has come to be a kind of living, breathing Rorschach blot. Americans look at her and see all the positive and negative feelings they have about feminism, gender equality and, yes, even marriage.
“What a burden,” she says in “Hillary,” joking about the amount of time she has to spend on hair and makeup. She might as well have been taking about her place in history.
Two moments from this documentary have captured the public imagination in ways that underscore that, no matter what they do or say, the Clintons just can’t seem to win.
They are scorned for lying, and scorned for telling the truth.
They are scorned for being too private, and for talking too much.
They are scorned for not taking responsibility, and scorned when they do.
The first moment involves Hillary’s dim view of Bernie Sanders, her fierce Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential primary.
“Honestly, Bernie drove me crazy,” she says. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that, you know, people got sucked into it.”
So many Democrats were offended: How dare she criticize a fellow (nominal) Democrat during an intense primary season!
Well, why not?
“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” she tweeted in January, after “Hillary” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival.
Oh, they do.
But only when it suits them.
There is a totemic scene in the documentary, where Clinton and Sanders are standing a few feet apart, shifting on their feet, not really looking at each other, as they prepare to take the debate stage.
Sanders, channeling every clueless man who has used a woman as his mirror, turns to Clinton and, gesturing at his jacket, says, “Whaddya think? Buttoned?”
You know she wants to say, “What am I, your wardrobe consultant?”
Instead, she says, “Well, you can start buttoned, and then when you get wound up, you can unbutton.”
Sanders grunts, barely acknowledging her, and looks away. In that obnoxious moment, I totally got why he drives her crazy.
Robin Abcarian is an opinion columnist at the Los Angeles Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.