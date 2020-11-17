Editor: Thanksgiving will look a lot different this year – roughly eight in 10 hosts are planning on setting a table for just their immediate families or households, according to a recently conducted survey. Despite the unprecedented circumstances, Americans will still come together around dinner tables to give thanks for our many blessings.
This Thanksgiving, we should all be especially thankful of the farmers and ranchers who have worked tirelessly during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to ensure that America’s grocery store shelves are laden with food that is delicious, affordable and humanely raised. For those grocery shopping this holiday season, remember to look for food that was humanely raised and verified by an independent, third-party certification program by looking for “American Humane Certified” on the product label. Farmers and ranchers who go above and beyond to do right by the animals in their care deserve our applause and our gratitude.
Robin R. Ganzert, president & CEO, American Humane
Washington, DC
