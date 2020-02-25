Editor: I was just enjoying a nice cup of coffee when I read the letter to the editor from Bill Thomas. You did not make my day.
You started out by describing being “surrounded by a large group of red hat Trumpers” at the swap meet. Your next notation was “between the half a dozen of them, they appeared to share a set of teeth.”
You then went on and on about their anger against everything. I take it you were quite the eavesdropper to have heard all of their negative comments and to remember them so well as to quote them in your letter.
I take exception to everything you said while accepting the fact that you have the right to say them. I in turn will demand that same right and ask you to please refrain from lumping every Trump supporter into the same Democrat “deplorable basket.”
You made it clear that all of us (and yes, I am a loyal Trump supporter!) are stupid and not to be addressed with any semblance of respect.
You have your one vote just the same as I and my family have and whom we vote for will not be influenced by writings such as yours.
So cool it on the insults if you can. Respect other people and their opinions that in this case, weren’t even meant for your ears!! Support Bernie, or perhaps Joe or maybe even Warren but my money and my mouth is on Trump winning another stunning victory for all of the people of this country of ours.
And please remember Obama’s quote when he won: “Elections have consequences.” If we survived eight years of him, you can survive eight years of President Donald J. Trump.
Robyn Ungari
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Be sure to return you primary ballot - oh, wait.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.