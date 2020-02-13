Editor: I am writing this letter out of concern from a recent article in the Lake Havasu City newspaper regarding the Laughlin River Run. According to the article, there was a mention of bringing the event to Lake Havasu City. I am a senior living full-time in Lake Havasu City, and I rode motorcycles for more than 50 years. I went to Sturgis, South Dakota, annually for many years and rode to a lot of other motorcycle events. This city is not the type of city for that style of event. Most of the seniors living here would not like this kind of event. Enjoy the motorcycle events you already have now, along with the boating, car events, the balloon festival and all of the other events this beautiful city has to offer, but leave that motorcycle event out or put it to a city vote.
I am not sure that Lake Havasu City is ready for an event of this magnitude, given the congestion and traffic problems that will arise as seen in other cities. You might want to research some of those events first.
Rod Cole
Lake Havasu City
