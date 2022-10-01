Editor: Mohave County Parks expresses a hearty “thank you” to everyone who attended this year’s Mohave County Fair. The Fair’s theme, “Let the Good Times Roll,” certainly proved true.

The fair provided the opportunity to bring smiles and enjoyment to the fairgoers. Especially appreciated was the presence of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies in keeping it a safe and successful event.

