Editor: After reading Sunday’s News-Herald, it possessed me to write this letter. I always thought that reporting news was supposed to be unbiased. The headline read “Biden Claims Win” instead of “Biden Elect is the 46th president.” I realize that Arizona is a Republican state, but I didn’t realize the news would show favoritism.
The article written by Daisy Nelson was total garbage. People are claiming the election is not over, the Democrats stole the election, voting was illegal, ballots were switched to Biden. All of these statements are false. They are repeated by Trump, who is the biggest liar there ever was. I hope all of you Trump lovers keep your flags out, your yard signs out and wear your Trump caps so everyone knows you voted for a loser, liar, crook, tax evader, dictator, in love with himself and Putin.
I don’t know what you Republicans are crying about. Even if Trump would’ve won Arizona, he still would have lost the election. This election had the highest number of voters ever, only to get the dictator out of office. I don’t understand how people can support such a person as Trump who has done nothing for this country but tear it apart.
Roger Heinle
Lake Havasu City
