Editor: Congress was over and George, Ben, Tom, John & Bill headed to Lake Havasu City for a trial skiing run using the new boat, "Constitution," and to spend a long relaxing 200 year weekend. They booked in at the Heritage next to the bridge packing their shades, wigs, luggage and founding documents.
They fueled up Constitution with F85 Preservation high octane at Zips. Every thing good-to-go for some bare foot (Franklin) ski runs.
Concierge Trump warned them to not ski near the western rebel shores as there is a lot of recklessness, political debris, subversive undercurrents, rocky, and abusive overreaching over there on that side.
If you do, there is a good chance you and the constitution will perish forever. Bill Rights marked that area in deep blue on his Havasu-News Lake Map. All was going well when a sudden storm came over the western horizon creating undermining currents, tyrannical rough surface waves, racist dark skies, and swarms of antifa flies.
George said lets head for safety under the old defeated kings' bridge. When the skies cleared, the 200 degree sun reappeared and the winds died to 2021 mph. The Constitution made several high speed Mohave County runs for old glory.
Their Franklin skis stood up well as did the Constitution. The guys made a declaration to return to LHC again in 2,400 for a preservation test of the "ol' boat”.
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
WOW! We often see really stupid things appear here from the right-wing loon idiot fringe, but this one takes the cake!
